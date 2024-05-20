Edwards left impressed by unflustered Hatters youngster after his early introduction against Fulham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Johnson called on once Mengi had to go off injured

Luton boss Rob Edwards was left highly impressed with the efforts of youngster Joe Johnson during only his second ever Premier League appearance yesterday.

The 18-year-old had been named on the bench for the final home game of the season against Fulham, called upon after just 17 minutes when Teden Mengi picked up an injury and although he has done so in the past, this time the warrior-like centre half was unable to soldier on. Having played in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup twice, Johnson wasn’t a stranger to the level, on the bench a number of times this term, also coming on for his debut against Manchester City last month.

Forming a back three that contained Gabe Osho and Daiki Hashioka, Johnson looked comfortable in possession, going on to use the ball efficiently as his 87.5 percent passing success rate would suggest. He gave an assured showing throughout his 70 minutes of top flight football, as asked about his efforts of the academy graduate, who has been called up to the England U18s squad today, Edwards said: “There was little bits that he’ll learn from, that’s always the case but I thought Joe did great.

Joe Johnson sends over a cross against Fulham - pic: Liam Smith