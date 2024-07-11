Edwards not about to comment on rumours that Luton are trying to sign Crystal Palace duo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters chief not prepared to discuss players at other clubs

Hatters boss Rob Edwards wasn’t about to comment on speculation linking Luton with a move for young Crystal Palace duo David Ozoh and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Ozoh, 19, made his Premier League debut for the Eagles in January 2023, becoming the club’s youngest ever debutant at the age of 17, as last season, the England youth international played 15 times for the south London club, including 10 substitute outings in the top flight. Meanwhile, fellow Palace youngster Rak-Sakyi, 21, had his first taste of Premier League football in August 2021, before an eye-catching loan deal with League One Charlton Athletic during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring 15 goals in 43 appearances for the Addicks.

Last term, he played six top flight matches, also starting two EFL Cup ties and scoring four goals in three Premier League 2 outings, leading the Sun to report that Town were interested in bringing them to Kenilworth Road on loan to aid their hopes of winning promotion from the Championship. A further story claimed the Hatters might try and sign Ozoh on a permanent basis, and asked if there was any truth to the rumours, Edwards said: “We’re aware of them but I’m not going to comment on other club’s players.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in action for Crystal Palace against Nottingham Forest last season - pic: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

"There’s a heck of a lot of work going on and we’re aware of players. We’re in a position we can bring in people but we’re only going to bring them in if they’re going to improve the group – that’s where I want to be with it. I don’t want to talk about other people’s players or individuals, but what I will say is I’m excited at the calibre of players we’re trying to bring in.”