Edwards praises Pelly's 'personality' as long-serving midfielder begins Rams fightback

Five subs all play their part during Rams victory

Town boss Rob Edwards hailed the ‘personality’ that midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and his fellow substitutes displayed when called upon against Derby County on Friday night.

With Luton losing 1-0, Edwards turned to his bench on 69 minutes, something he hadn’t done in the last home game when defeating Stoke City 2-1, calling on Mpanzu, Cauley Woodrow and youngster Zack Nelson. The trio came on to replace Tom Krauß, Victor Moses and Jacob Brown, while they were then followed late on by Joe Taylor and Joe Johnson, Jordan Clark and Mads Andersen making way.

Although their introductions didn’t initially look like they would lead to Luton salvaging anything from the fixture, with a minute of normal time to go, it paid off handsomely, Taylor tripped for a free kick that Woodrow clipped into the area. It was headed out as far as Mpanzu, who returned it with venom, his scorching volley flicking off team-mate Tom Holmes to leave Rams keeper Jacob Widell Zetterström motionless as it flew into the net, Town’s centre half eventually credited with the goal.

Six minutes of injury time were quickly signalled by the officials from which Woodrow was heavily involved again, his next set-piece met at the back post by Carlton Morris. With the Rams getting in a muddle as they tried to clear their lines, the ball ended up at the feet of Elijah Adebayo, who was denied by the gloves of Zetterström. However, the Swedish international couldn’t do anything to prevent Morris’s follow up that deflected off Curtis Nelson from finding its way into the top corner as out of nowhere the hosts had stolen a 2-1 victory.

Asked about Mpanzu’s efforts, the midfielder brought on for just his seventh outing of the season so far, and those of his fellow replacements, Edwards said: “I’ve heard it’s (equaliser) off Holmesy, but he deserves it Pelly, that strike, but I don’t care, I don’t care how it goes in, a couple of deflections, but it was a lovely strike.

"He showed personality, we needed personality, we needed character to come on the pitch. Him and Cauley certainly provided that and we had the youthfulness of the three younger ones that came on, but they all had an impact, a big impact which is important as it’s going to take everyone. It’s nice when they come off as there’s 10,000 other managers in the stands there who would all do something different, so credit to the lads for making an impact when they came on.”

Although the XI that Town finished with had an large element of youth to it, one of their more experienced players, Morris, was ultimately the hero, as he bagged a sixth goal of the season to set off some scenes of sheer bedlam around what had been an increasingly frustrated Kenilworth Road crowd after the interval.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu gets the congratulations from his team-mates after his volley deflected in off Tom Holmes against Derby County - pic: Getty Images

Edwards added: “He’s there and it’s nice to have your leader popping up in those moments which he has done in the last couple of home games. It’s a great feeling for Carlton. Strikers, they judge themselves on goals and they feel great when they score, but he’ll feel doubly great when it’s a winner and in the last minute like that, so a nice feeling for him. It was great, it really was, I really enjoyed that moment.”