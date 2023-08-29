Edwards ready for a 'big week' as Luton return home to Kenilworth Road

Luton chief Rob Edwards is readying himself for a ‘big week’ on home soil as he targets progression in the Carabao Cup and then picking up the Hatters' first Premier League points of the season.

Town begin a busy few days when hosting League Two Gillingham this evening, a first home game in front of their own fans since hosting Sunderland in the Championship play-off semi final on May 16, that over three months ago.

They then entertain West Ham United in a first ever Premier League game at Kenilworth Road on Friday night, Luton’s first top flight contest for over 30 years.

Town boss Rob Edwards looks on at Stamford Bridge - pic: Liam Smith

With the stadium having undergone a £13m upgrade in order to get themselves ready to host a top flight contest, including rebuilding the Bobbers Stand, then Town fans will get their first look at their revamped home tonight when the Gills are in town.

Edwards said: “It’s a big week for us, we’re preparing for Gillingham which becomes the most important game now for us.

“It’s going to be great to be in front of our supporters at home, it's been a long time, I know it's going to be an amazing atmosphere.

“It’s very important, the revamped Kenny, I’m looking forward to it.

“It will be different again, it will be so special, a couple of home games.

"They’re really important for us, we need to keep learning, keep improving, keep building and we're going to be fine.”

Although Luton will no doubt make some changes for the contest this evening, Edwards knows that with league wins potentially in short supply this season, he was quick to press home the significance of the second round tie.

Edwards added: “I can’t wait to get back in front of our home fans, I’m looking forward to that hugely.

"We are going to take that extremely seriously, we want to win the game and then we want to beat West Ham as well.