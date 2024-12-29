Edwards reveals why he gave ex-Fulham youngster a surprise Hatters debut in Robins loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Teenager comes off the bench at Ashton Gate

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Rob Edwards revealed that some impressive performances in training were the main reason behind winger Josh Phillips’ surprise first team debut for the Hatters during their 1-0 defeat at Bristol City on Boxing Day.

The teenager, who was formerly on the books of Fulham, signed for the Hatters in the summer of 2023 following a successful trial, going on to feature for the U21s and Development squad, scoring a superb six goals during a 13-2 victory over Notts County recently. Phillips has also been out on loan with National League South side Bath City, making debut in their 2-0 defeat against Worthing at Twerton Park, going on to feature a further four times for the Romans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Luton suffering with injuries once more though, he was named on the bench at Ashton Gate earlier this week, before being introduced for the final few minutes with striker Joe Taylor. Playing out on the left wing, Phillips showed a glimpse of just what Edwards and his coaching staff had seen by sending over a terrific cross that unfortunately none of his team-mates had gambled on, meaning the Hatters left with nothing to show for their efforts once more.

Josh Phillips looks to win a header against Bristol City - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Discussing the impact of the substitute, Edwards said: “He’s a young player that’s shown promise. He’s been in the academy, he’s been inconsistent and the guys in the academy are working hard with him and they want him to improve certain things in his game and all around. He’s learning, but he trained with us the other day and he was excellent. We just had a bit of a feeling, we wanted to try and get some crosses into the box, we had god knows how many forwards on the pitch at that moment there. We knew he had some quality to deliver and he obviously showed that in that one moment.”