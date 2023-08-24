Edwards still looking to add but admits speculation surrounding Spurs defender Tanganga is wide of the mark

Although he is still keen to strengthen his side’s defensive options, Luton boss Rob Edwards wasn’t reading too much into rumours linking the Hatters with Tottenham Hotspur’s Japhet Tanganga.

The 24-year-old has made 50 appearances since coming through the ranks with the North London club, but only featured seven times last season.

Speculation has mounted recently that Luton were battling with Serie A giants Inter Milan for his signature, as the right sided centre half and full back wasn’t included in either of new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou's first two matchday squads this term.

Japhet Tanganga chases Preston's Tom Cannon during Spurs' FA Cup win at Deepdale last season - pic: Stu Forster/Getty Images

However, that now appears wide of the mark, as asked about the reports this afternoon, Edwards said: “There’s a number that are linked all the time and it’s mad isn’t it now when we’re at this level, Premier League.

"There’s lots and lots of names get bandied around, I don’t really want to talk about other clubs players, but there’s not been too much in that.

“I’m really happy with what I’ve been able to do, I’ve got to stress that, we’ve had a really good window.

"We are still looking to strengthen in one or two areas, but not loads of spaces left, so they’ve got to be the right individuals.

"I’m not going to tell you what positions at the moment or what areas, but we are still looking to try and do a little bit more.”

Town have had a number of injuries to their back-line, Gabe Osho and Dan Potts out for the foreseeable future, Reece Burke only just returning from his own injury problems as well.

On whether he was wary about signing any more in that position in case he then has too many when everyone was fit once more, Edwards continued: “We’re looking at that, but at the same time we need really good competition in those areas and that area of the pitch is really important, so we’ve got to get the balance right.

"I’m aware that they could be back soon and you don’t want to have too many people, but we do need the right competition and the right numbers.

"Over the course of a season we need to make sure we don’t leave ourselves short, so it could be an area that we look to try and add numbers into.

"But again they’ve got to be the right type of people for us and the right level of player as what those guys give us, they’re top performers, they are.

“They’re important players missing at the minute and I know they’ll come back in the next few months and will really help us.”

Luton, like the rest of the clubs in the Premier League, have until 11pm on Friday, September 1 to bolster their squad, as the Town chief knows any business might have to be completed late on, with a number of working parts involved in each deal.

He said: “It could be, that’s the one, I haven’t got a crystal ball and I couldn’t tell you right now.

"I think any manager will tell you they want to try and get their business done as quickly as possible, but there’s a lot of variables in these kinds of things.

"It’s not just the one party, there’s a lot of things that could be involved.

"It could be either club, another player, an agent, and it’s got to suit everyone.

"We'll try and get done as quickly as possible on one or two that we want to complete, but in terms of a timeframe, I don't know.”

Meanwhile, discussing if a loan deal might be something he is considering, Luton only taking Issa Kabore from Manchester City so far, Edwards added: “We’re still looking at it.

"We’ve got one space, a UK space available and we can still look from abroad as well, so we’re well aware of what we can do.

"Issa Kabore on loan from City has made a really good impact, we have got one more space available from the UK, so we’ll see what we need to do.