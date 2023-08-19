Luton Town reportedly batting Inter Milan to sign Spurs defender on loan

Luton Town are reportedly competing with Italian giants Inter Milan for the loan signing of Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga.

The 24-year-old who came through the ranks with the Hatters’ Premier League rivals, has made 50 appearances since turning pro in 2019, although only featured seven times last season.

Tanganga has played for England at U16 to U21 level during his time in north London, but was left out of new boss Ange Postecoglou's first matchday squad for the 2-2 draw against Brentford last weekend.