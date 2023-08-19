News you can trust since 1891
Luton Town reportedly batting Inter Milan to sign Spurs defender on loan

Former England youth international rumoured to be considering his options
By Mike Simmonds
Published 19th Aug 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read

Luton Town are reportedly competing with Italian giants Inter Milan for the loan signing of Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga.

The 24-year-old who came through the ranks with the Hatters’ Premier League rivals, has made 50 appearances since turning pro in 2019, although only featured seven times last season.

Tanganga has played for England at U16 to U21 level during his time in north London, but was left out of new boss Ange Postecoglou's first matchday squad for the 2-2 draw against Brentford last weekend.

According to the Daily Express, the defender has had interest from both the Hatters and the Serie A giants, if they miss out on top defensive target Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard, who is valued at around £38m, with Spurs' fierce rivals Arsenal are also interested in the Frenchman after a long-term injury to summer addition Jurrien Timber.

