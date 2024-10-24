Edwards thought Luton turned in a match-winning performance during Black Cats loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters manager at a loss to explain home defeat

A hugely disappointed Luton boss Rob Edwards thought his side had turned in what he felt was a match-winning performance against Sunderland last night only to somehow leave empty-handed following the 2-1 reverse at Kenilworth Road.

He was right too, as a look at the stats shows just how dominant the Hatters had been on the evening with 19 shots in total, but only four on target, as the Black Cats managed less than half that amount, with eight, but importantly five of them within the posts. A look at the crosses tells a remarkable story too, Luton sending 43 into the area, Alfie Doughty with an incredible 25 of them, but only 10 of them were accurate, nine for Doughty, the one other delivered by Victor Moses, the visitors managing a mere four.

Sunderland’s almost watertight defence stood firm though, recording 47 clearances, Town having to make just six, with seven blocks as well to three from Edwards’ side. Critically the one stat that ultimately matters is goals, and with Chris Rigg and Romaine Mundle both finding the net, it saw the Wearsiders collect all three points for the first time in Bedfordshire since May 2007 when Roy Keane was in charge.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards applauds the Town fans after his side are beaten 2-1 by Sunderland - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Speaking afterwards, Edwards believed it was Town’s players who should have been walking off triumphant, although did praise his squad for not showing any signs of a hangover following the sheer ecstasy of beating local rivals Watford on Saturday, saying: “I feel really, really disappointed at the moment. Credit to Sunderland, they have come away from home and won the game. They're top of the league for a reason and they found a way, but, for me and us, bitterly disappointed.

“I just thought we dominated the game almost from start to finish. I thought the first half was almost entirely in their half, their territory. The way we pressed, they couldn't really find a way out. That's where now though, we've got to be more ruthless and try and find a way and be more clinical. Whether it's a cross, whether it's a decision, a pass, we’ve got to find that extra bit, but we didn't do too much wrong tonight. We did a lot right.

"After a really big day for us on the weekend, it was probably a little bit of concern from me about, right, how are we going to react now? Is the intensity going to be there again? And the players gave us everything. I do think so many aspects of that were a winning performance tonight. They’re top of the league, but we competed very, very well and in my opinion should have won the game and we haven’t.

“Hopefully in terms of performances there’s a consistency there though. There’s an intensity, a desire and a passion, the boys are playing with that, so we’ve got to maintain it. It’s not perfect I know that, but so many good things. We dominated in terms of territory and where we want the game to be played, loads of it was in their half. Without getting too technical, we’ve had three times the touches in their penalty area than they’ve had, so we’ve got to come out and win the game.”

The two major annoyances for Edwards was that for all of Luton’s dominance, large periods of the contest taking place in the Sunderland half, with the visitors unable to get out of their penalty area at times in the first period, visiting goalkeeper Anthony Patterson opting to break up play when picking up a mysterious injury that immediately vanished, they only managed one goal, Elijah Adebayo heading home from close range.

He was also exasperated with Town’s defending that allowed the visitors managed to find the net twice, a poor touch from Tahith Chong seeing the ball rebound through to Chris Rigg, as although the teenager still had plenty to do, he did in with style, slaloming past Town’s desperate attempts to block and slam past Thomas Kaminski.

With the scores level, Mundle then cut in far too easily past Victor Moses and Clark to pick out the bottom corner as well, after Chong had been dispossessed, illegally he felt, when leading a charge forward. It wasn’t given though as the Town chief continued: “I think we had around 20 shots, four on target, something like that, so clearly that last bit was not quite there.

"Some of our crossing was a little bit over-hit or just not quite where it needs to be. In the first half Tom Krauß puts an amazing cross in and we’re just not there on the end of it, so positioning as well, but there wasn’t a lot wrong, Maybe we didn’t quite get the delivery, whether that was from open play or set-pieces, right.

“We know we can do better in those two moments for their goals. Mundle’s one was particularly frustrating as we’d done a lot of work on the wide players. We thought (Patrick) Roberts would play, would start, and the wide players coming inside, the shooting ability, he’s jinked inside too easily and it was a good finish from him.”

Although falling short, Town’s fans made for another intimidating atmosphere on the night, as the ovation they gave Edwards and his players at the full time whistle showed just what they had thought of Luton’s efforts, the boss adding: “A big thank you to the supporters because they were brilliant all night. They were excellent, I know they’ll be disappointed like we are, I can’t blame them, we all want to win, but the fans were brilliant throughout the whole evening and at the end especially.

"What we’ve got to go and do now is brush up on a few moments where we got punished, Rigg and Mundle, a couple of outstanding individual efforts, but we can do better to stop that and continue to do what we’re doing at the moment. As that’s two very good performances in a row, we haven’t got the result tonight, but we can’t lose heart or belief.”