Edwards thrilled to attract a player of Leeds defender Drameh's proven Championship quality to Kenilworth Road

Luton have announced the loan signing of Leeds United defender Cody Drameh

Luton boss Rob Edwards was elated to be able to add a player of Cody Drameh’s proven Championship quality to his squad, after the defender agreed to move on loan from Premier League side Leeds United for the rest of the season this evening.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Fulham, before joining Leeds United in 2020, going on to make four Premier League appearances and feature in four FA Cup ties too.

However, it was a loan spell with second tier rivals Cardiff City last season where he really caught the eye, as despite playing just 22 times, was crowned the Bluebirds’ Young Player of the Season and Player of the Season at the end of year awards.

It means he won’t take any time adjusting to life at Kenilworth Road, and is in line to make his debut against his former Bluebirds team-mates on Tuesday night, as Edwards said: “He did really well, did really, really well there, which again is great for us, because you know you’re signing a player that’s done it in the Championship and done it recently in the Championship as well.

“I’m really excited to get him in the building.

"He’s someone that I’ve been aware of for quite a while, I actually worked with him with the national team with England, so I’ve worked with him before close hand, seen his qualities and then actually watched him progress over the last couple of years as well.

"He had a move up to Leeds and he’s played Premier League football, had a brilliant loan, was very successful at Cardiff in the Championship, so we’re very excited to get him in the building.”

With James Bree moving to Premier League side Southampton this evening, Drameh is seen as his direct replacement, as Luton fought off competition from Cardiff and other Championship sides to bag his signature, with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch confirming there was plenty of interest in his young full back.

Edwards added: “I think it’s a big credit to the recruitment team and everyone involved in it.

"With the good planning that goes on, there’s a lot of hard work, a lot of time, a lot of meetings that go into the preparation.

