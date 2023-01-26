Leeds boss Marsch challenges Drameh to prove himself at a higher level than Cardiff ahead of expected Hatters switch

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has urged young defender Cody Drameh to prove himself during a loan spell away from Elland Road that is expected to be with the Hatters.

The 22-year-old full back is heavily tipped to be moving to Luton as a replacement for James Bree, whom is closing on his transfer to Southampton, a deal that should go through before the weekend, which will be his second time leaving the club on a temporary basis.

Last term it was Cardiff where he spent the second half of the season, impressing the Bluebirds fans massively during his 22 appearances, so much so that he won two awards at the club’s presentation evening.

With the Welsh side struggling badly this term though, then Marsch wanted to see the former Fulham youngster push himself even more, as speaking at his press conference this afternoon, said: “I think there will be an announcement about his loan later today, but he will be going out on loan.

“I see no doubt a future for him (at Leeds).

"He and I have I think formed a pretty strong relationship over the last eight months.

"If I go back to the first time I met him, he was very dissatisfied about coming back and expressed that he didn’t think this was going to be right for him.

"But over time, us getting to know each other and him being a part of what we’ve been building here, I think he sees his potential here.

"Then potential of what we’re doing as a club and I think he has a lot more excitement about the long term possibility of what the long term commitment and project could be like.

"I told him when he left that, it was unfortunate that we didn’t have more opportunities for him to develop right here, right now with us, as in many ways I think he’s ready for those challenges.

"But we were also very clear with each other that we thought he go to a club that is pushing for something, that challenges him in a lot of ways.

"I think he’s developed a lot in the last eight months and I think he’s ready to put that to the test at a higher level than even being at Cardiff last year.