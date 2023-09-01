Luton boss Rob Edwards expects centre half Tom Lockyer to be fit for tonight’s Premier League clash with West Ham United at Kenilworth Road, despite going off at half time in the Carabao Cup victory over Gillingham on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old had started the second round tie against the Gills, Town going on to win 3-2, as he was only meant to play around an hour of the fixture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he didn’t appear after the break, Reece Burke on in his place, with Edwards revealing afterwards that it was due to the centre half experiencing some stiffness.

Town defender Tom Lockyer should be fit to face West Ham this evening - pic: Liam Smith

Lockyer has been in training ahead of the Hammers’ visit though this evening, as the Hatters chief, speaking yesterday, said: “It was a bit earlier than expected, but he's fine.

"He's someone that is clearly very, very important to us, but at the same time he's not someone that we're willing to risk if it’s too severe.

"So today he’s out on the grass, I'm expecting him to be involved in the game as he's a warrior, so from that point of view, there shouldn't be any change.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lockyer’s form this term and last, in which he was named in the PFA’s Championship’s Team of the Season, has seen him recalled to the Wales squad for their matches against Korea Republic and Latvia this month.

He will now be hoping to win a first cap in over two years for Rob Page’s side, as Edwards continued: “It’s fantastic and well deserved.

"I've got my own thoughts on him and where he could be in the pecking order, but that’s not my decision at all.

"From what he did for us last year and his performance levels were so high, so consistent, so I'm really pleased for him to get back in the mix.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The recovery that Lockyer has made from undergoing heart surgery following his on-field collapse in the early stages of the play-off final against Coventry City has been nothing short of remarkable.

Edwards had always believed that after he had the full all-clear to return to Kenilworth Road, he would be able to attain his previous heights and gain further international recognition, adding: “After the final, all thoughts were just on his health and that was it.

"But then quite quickly we knew he would be fine and okay, and so I thought okay, when gets back fit, gets back at it, he should be in the Wales squad like he was before.

"It’s a brilliant story now, absolutely worrying as hell at the time, but we’ve been through all that.