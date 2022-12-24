Hatters boss Rob Edwards with CEO Gary Sweet and chief recruitment officer Mick Harford

Luton boss Rob Edwards will continue to assess Town’s squad before deciding whether he needs to dip into the transfer market next month.

The Hatters boss took over from Nathan Jones last month, but has only had one competitive clash in which to run the rule over he inherited from the previous manager so far, that a 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough.

Jones had left two spare spaces when naming a 23-man squad in September, as with Championship sides allowed to select 25 players, there is room for Edwards to add if he sees fit.

Despite Luton traditionally not doing a huge amount of business in this transfer window, CEO Gary Sweet insisted the new boss will be allowed to ‘tinker’ when he was appointed and when asked if that might happen, Edwards said: “We’re having constant dialogue.

“We have recruitment meetings on a weekly basis and we’re assessing the squad and having discussions about any areas we feel we might try and strengthen or foreseeing anything that could happen with anyone that is here as well.

“I think we have to be ready to act on anything.

"The discussions are good for planning and being ready to strike if we need to but I do want to clarify and say again that I’m really happy with the group as a whole as we are.

“I think we have a brilliant group of people as well as players and we’re really enjoying working together at the moment.

"They give absolutely everything every day and that is all you can ask.

“They’re a joy to work with every day and I don’t think there is going to be too much that we need to do in January.”

With Town at home to Norwich on Boxing Day plus also playing QPR and Huddersfield Town, then it will give Edwards further opportunities to make his mind up about his players in the cut and thrust of the second tier by the time the window is open.

He continued: “It gives us a bit more time to see the lads in games.

"We’ve had one league game so far in however many weeks we’ve been here, so those next three games do give us a little bit time to look at the group and there probably will be some changes in those games as they come so quickly.

"After not having a lot of games, to go to three games in seven days is going to be difficult so we will need to try and use a lot of the group in that week to try and keep things fresh, keep that energy and keep the way we want to be able to play.

