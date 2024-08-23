Edwards understands Luton striker's disappointment over a lack of first team action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forward left frustrated after not featuring for the Hatters

Hatters boss Rob Edwards understands striker Cauley Woodrow’s frustration over his lack of first team action after not featuring in either of Luton’s opening two matches of the season.

After Saturday’s goalless draw with Portsmouth which saw Joe Taylor and not Woodrow called on to replace Elijah Adebayo and take on the lone striker’s role for the final 12 minutes, the Town chief mentioned he needed to have a chat with the ex-Fulham frontman during the week. Having not played in either of Luton’s first two Championship matches this term, it follows a Premier League campaign in which the attacker played 24 times in the top flight, but only making two starts.

Woodrow has now made 51 league appearances since moving to Kenilworth Road in July 2022, although only seven of them have been from the opening whistle, leading to rumours of a move away from the club during the summer transfer window. However, speaking about the Town academy graduate, who is now in his second spell in Bedfordshire, Edwards said: “I did have a chat with him so that’s been addressed.

Cauley Woodrow comes on against Arsenal last season - pic: Liam Smith

"Cauley’s really focused on working hard and like everyone we try and speak to people and give reasons why, work with players to let them know why I’ve made certain decisions and that’s what we do. It’s the hardest part of the job letting people down, I’m constantly doing that all the time, every day, and that’s the bit that hurts.

"But with someone like Cauley who means a lot to us and the club, I just saw his face immediately after the game the other day. He was pleased we got the point as he’s a team player, but there was disappointment as he wants to affect the game and believes in himself as well. And we believe in him. I’ve got to be able to show that in the minutes I give him, so he’s worked really well this week and if given the opportunity I’m pretty sure he’ll take it.”