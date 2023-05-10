Edwards urges all Luton fans to show their appreciation to departing Town skipper Bradley
Centre half to leave Luton after five years in Bedfordshire
Town boss Rob Edwards has urged Luton fans to show their appreciation towards captain Sonny Bradley for his five years of service after the skipper announced he was leaving the club last night.
The 31-year-old revealed he would be seeking new employers during the club’s annual end of season dinner when his contract came to an end, departing Kenilworth Road following 175 appearances and six goals.
Edwards told the club’s official website: “I had a really positive chat with Sonny yesterday about the future, and I thought he spoke brilliantly on stage at the dinner last night
“It felt right for him to share the news that he would be moving on at the end of his contract, and for all he has done for Luton Town Football Club, he deserves a great send off.
“I have so much respect for him as a human being and a player, because he’s done such a great job as captain of this club for such a long time, and has been vital to helping myself, Richie and Paul settle here so quickly this season.
“Going forward it is the right thing for Sonny and the club to part ways, and we wish him and his family every success for the future.
"But we all understand, and Sonny more than anyone, that there is still a job to do this season.
“We have a huge couple of weeks ahead of us and he will play a big part in that, but I urge every supporter to thank him for what he has done for Luton Town whenever you get the chance.”