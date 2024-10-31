Edwards will give Luton trio as much time possible to be fit for Albion clash

Defensive duo doubtful to face Baggies

Luton boss Rob Edwards will give the trio of Teden Mengi, Amari’i Bell and Shandon Baptiste as much time as possible in a bid to see if any of them are fit enough to take on West Bromwich Albion tomorrow evening.

The most likely is summer signing Baptiste, the midfielder having missed Town’s last three games with a thigh injury, as Bell hasn’t featured since the 1-0 victory at Millwall on September 14 having hurt his hamstring, with Mengi absent since the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United with a calf issue suffered while on England U21 duty. On the triumvirate’s chances of facing the Baggies, Edwards said: “We’ll give them as much time as possible, but it wasn’t looking great today.

"Because it’s a night game as well, we can try and give people as much time as possible. Shandon is certainly closer than Teden. Amari’s been doing really well. I thought at one stage he was going to be back quicker than what he was and then he’s felt one or two other things while he’s been out doing the rehab as well from the hamstring. We’re obviously in the position where we’re pushing him as hard as possible. We’ll give time to him, it’s doubtful, there’s a big element of risk there, but we’ll see.”

Shandon Baptiste has a chance of being fit for the Hatters tomorrow - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

There was less good news about Reece Burke and Mads Andersen, who are both definitely missing. Burke had just started seven successive league matches for the first time in his Hatters career before tweaking his groin against Watford, although thankfully it isn’t as bad as Luton had feared, Edwards continuing: “It’s not long term but he’s still a few weeks. It wasn’t as bad as we thought it could be, which is a good bit of news.

“He was (doing well), Burkey always looks good doesn’t he. His biggest thing is he always gives 100 percent. You could play him in goal and he’d still clock up 10k and he’s just that kind of guy. He runs, and the way he moves as well, he’s all action. It’s a real shame to have him missing at the minute, but that’s just the situation.”

Meanwhile, on Andersen, who suffered yet another problem when making his latest comeback in the 3-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle on September 24, Edwards said: “It’s probably too soon for Mads. As he’s had so many different types, hamstring, calf, whatever, when he’s come back, for whatever reason, something else has popped up. I think it’s only right that we make sure when he’s back that hopefully he can stay back.”

Town’s defensive woes have been added to by the suspensions for Alfie Doughty and Tom Holmes during last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at Coventry City. Doughty picked up his fifth booking of the season for taking a free kick too quickly, with Holmes shown a late red card after earning his second caution of the afternoon.

It means that with Reuell Walters also out with a broken foot, Luton could have seven defenders sitting in the stands on Friday night, eight if you include Tom Lockyer, who is still recovering from his cardiac arrest. Asked whether he felt the Hatters have been unluckier than most with the amount of injuries picked up, Edwards added: “With the numbers that we’ve got out it just seems that a lot are in the same position.

"That’s probably why it’s been difficult for us, but it's been that way for quite a long time, probably since around February time on and off. So we’ll give people as much time as possible, but with the added thing of a couple of suspensions from the weekend that does make things difficult. It’s not bad luck, some of it is, a heart attack for instance, things like that. Some of it, it just happens, but what we’ve had to deal with, not many other people have to.

"I was reading yesterday Pep (Guardiola) was talking about they’re down to 13 players with Manchester City, it’s spread quite far and wide. We aren’t the only team to suffer injuries, the intensity of football now, the schedule, Wednesday night to Saturday’s earlier kick-off is 12 hours less recovery time from a Saturday to Tuesday, that makes it difficult as well and we’ve got another one of those as well next week.

"There’s too many things to talk about now, but it’s not all bad luck. Some of it is and some of it is down to lots of circumstances. You have one of two injuries and then you have to put more pressure on other people, and they can’t handle it, they break down. Sometimes people come back and for whatever reason, they have a different kind of injury when they have to step up quick. So there’s loads, but we’re not the only ones who have to deal with it.”