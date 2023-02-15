Edwards will look to use Preston's poor home form to the Hatters' advantage

Luton boss Rob Edwards insisted his side will look to use Preston North End’s poor form at home to their advantage when they head to Deepdale this evening.

The Lilywhites are on a run of five winless Championship matches in front of their own fans, last tasting victory back on November 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has seen them drop down the table to a mid-table position in recent weeks, with Town going into the contest as one of the best teams on the road this term, eight wins to their name already.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

When asked if their hosts’ tough time in Lancashire could be a factor, Edwards said: “It’s something we can be aware of, of course, but at the same time we recognise their threats and how well organised a team they are, and how well coached they are.

“If you think back to the very beginning of the season, we played them when we were down the road (at Watford), at their place, and I don’t think they conceded in their first seven games or so – something ridiculous like that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They are very well organised, they can defend well, but we also recognise that we want to try and hurt them and disrupt them as well, so that’s what we’ve been working on over the last couple of days.

"But like everyone, complete respect for them.

"It’s going to be another tough Championship game like they all are, and if we drop our levels even one per cent, we’ll get turned over, so we need to make sure we are at it.”

Preston go into the game without top scorer Ched Evans, who was banned by the FA for four games last week, although they do still have Emil Ris Jakobsen available, plus on-loan duo Liam Delap and Tom Cannon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwards continued: “They’ve got options, and obviously they brought some lads in on loan as well that they have been playing, and can play, so whatever team they put out, there will be quality in there.

"It’s Preston North End Football Club, they are going to be a good team with good individuals, so that’s what we’ve prepared for.

"We’ve done everything as we normally do.

"We’ve worked through their threats, how we are going to prepare without the ball, and how we want to try to hurt them in the areas that we think we can.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So we are expecting another real tight game, but one that we know that if we turn up and give everything, we can win as well.”

With Edwards still very much in the infancy of his Luton reign, tonight his 10th league game at the helm, he is up against a manager in Ryan Lowe who is used to success, leading Bury and Plymouth Argyle to promotions out of League Two, while has also been linked with the job at Kenilworth Road during his career.

Appointed at Deepdale in December 2021, he recently completed 12 months in charge of the Lilywhites and on his opposite number, the Town boss added: “I’ve come across Ryan a few times now, he’s someone I’ve got a lot of respect for.

"Already in his management career, he’s got a lot of experience, a couple of promotions, he’s done really well as well with Preston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I had a good chat with him after the game that we played them earlier on in the season, and I really liked Ryan.

"Richie (Kyle, assistant) knows him better than me – lads from Liverpool all seem to know each other really well!