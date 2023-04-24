The EFL have announced the dates for the Championship play-offs which are due to take place next month.

Although the Hatters still retain slim hopes of automatic promotion, it is far more likely that Rob Edwards’ side will be looking to reach the Premier League by going through the end of season lottery.

With Town guaranteed a top four finish following West Bromwich Albion’s defeat at home to Sunderland yesterday, it means they will have the benefit of home advantage for the second leg.

Luton Town will be at home for the Championship play-off second leg

Should they finish in third place, Luton will be away from home on Saturday, May 13 with a 5.30pm kick-off, the second leg at Kenilworth Road scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at 8pm.

However, if the Hatters end up fourth, they will be in action on Sunday, May 14 at noon, with the return fixture in Bedfordshire on Wednesday, May 17 at 8pm.

