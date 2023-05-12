News you can trust since 1891
EFL confirm that VAR will be used in all three play-off finals at Wembley

Town are looking to reach the home of football

By Mike Simmonds
Published 12th May 2023, 11:35 BST

The Football League have confirmed that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used at all three upcoming EFL play-off finals taking place at Wembley later this month.

With the Hatters going up against Sunderland for a place in the final over two legs starting tomorrow evening, should they get through, they will face either Middlesbrough or Coventry City who contest the other semi-final.

The finals weekend will take place across the May Bank Holiday, with the Championship clash on Saturday, May 27.

VAR will be used at Wembley later this monthVAR will be used at Wembley later this month
The EFL have also announced the officials for both matches involving Luton, Tim Robinson taking the game at the Stadium of Light and Premier League referee Simon Hooper with the whistle at Kenilworth Road.

Meanwhile, the Hatters are inviting fans to watch the first leg at Kenilworth Road, with the match being shown on the screens in the Eric Morecambe Lounge.

Doors will open at 4pm ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off, entry is free and the bar will be open.

To register your details, click on the form here.

