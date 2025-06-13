Ex-Daggers boss returns to Luton as head of academy coaching

Former Dagenham & Redbridge manager Ben Strevens is working at Luton once more - pic: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Ex-Dagenham & Redbridge boss Ben Strevens has returned to Kenilworth Road after being named head of academy coaching by Luton.

The 45-year-old previously coached in the academy during the 2022-23 season before he was named as Daggers manager in March 2023, leading the National League side to the FA Cup third round after knocking out EFL clubs AFC Wimbledon and Crewe Alexandra, before being sacked in December 2024. Strevens, who also played as a forward for Brentford, Wycombe Wanderers, Gillingham and Eastleigh, replaces the departing Craig Alcock, who has left his role after three-and-a-half years to take up a new post with an EFL club closer to his home.

Speaking about his position in overseeing all academy coaches from foundation phase up to the U21s, Strevens, who also spent four years in charge of National League South side Eastleigh, told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to be back at Luton Town.

"I really enjoyed my time here before, and as well as the location being important with my family home in Bedfordshire, the biggest appeal was coming back into working with people I know and really respect. “It’s something I’m really looking forward to. The academy has been on an upward trajectory in recent years and hopefully I can add some impact following on the great work that Craig has done in the role.”

Strevens’ appointment isn’t the only change in the academy staff, as Jayden Hay steps up to become senior academy physiotherapist, replacing Charlotte Poynter, who will continue to be available to the club on a casual basis after spending last season as head of academy medical. Discussing the alterations, academy manager Paul Benson, who was a former team-mate of Strevens when the pair played for the Daggers under ex-Town boss John Still, said: “We are really pleased that Ben has decided this is the place he wants to be for the foreseeable future.

“Having known him for a long time and having worked with him previously here, I know he is going to fit straight back into how we do things and that’s really important for me that we get the values and the culture of our staff right. We are sorry to lose Craig but wish him every success in his new role, which suits his family life, while Charlie will continue to be a familiar face despite leaving her full-time position.

“Jayden taking over is a seamless transition. She has proved to be a popular and skilled member of the academy medical team since joining three years ago as a casual, before turning full-time last summer. As a Luton fan herself, she is another member of staff who understands the club and the town, and she has worked tirelessly to earn the opportunity.”