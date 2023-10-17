Ex-England winger Townsend thought his playing days might have been over before joining Luton

Former Crystal Palace star had been without a club since the summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​​New Luton signing Andros Townsend revealed he had come close to considering an early retirement from professional football before joining the Hatters last week.

​The 32-year-old had been a free agent since the summer after leaving Everton following an injury-hit two year stint at Goodison Park where he was restricted to 27 appearances, scoring seven goals in that time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having not played since suffering a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury in March 2022, some 18 months ago, hampered Townsend’s chances of finding new employment as although he did turn out for Burnley during pre-season, wasn’t offered a contract by the Clarets.

New Luton signing Andros Townsend - pic: Luton Town FC

With his options appearing to have been exhausted, the Hatters then swooped for the ex-England international after he impressed in training and came through 90 minutes for the U21s against Leeds to earn a short term deal until January.

Speaking to talkSPORT, when asked if he had ever come close to packing it in, Townsend said: “Never officially retiring, but we’re in October now and it did come to a point where it did feel like my time may have gone.

“I started doing media stuff, started working with Sky quite regularly, people were saying wait until January, you might get a chance in January, but the problem is, if they didn't want to take a look at me having not played in 18 months, what's another six months?

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You’re talking two years, who’s going to take a look at me then?

"So I was never officially retired, but I felt like my time had gone.

"I’m hugely grateful to Rob Edwards and Gary (Sweet, chief executive) first and foremost for taking the chance of wanting to see me, and then offering me a short term contract as they believe in me and believe I can help the group.

"I’m just so desperate to repay that faith.”

Although the deal is only running until January to begin with, Townsend, who impressed during another 60 minutes for the U21s yesterday, on target as well, understood that was always going to be the case considering his lack of exposure to top flight football in well over a year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the attacker, once signed by Crystal Palace for £13m, going on to have a successful five year stint at Selhurst Park, is hopeful that could be extended if everything goes to plan, adding: “They've left it open, there’s no option, but listen, if I do well then I’m sure we’ll start speaking soon about a longer deal.

“It’s only three months because I’ve not played.

"Yes I may have looked good and sharp in training, but ultimately the manager's not seen me in an 11-a-side, but also playing in the Premier League.

"So he doesn't know how I'll fare back in the Premier League and the speed of the Premier League.

"It’s a short term deal structured heavily around me playing and me being available.