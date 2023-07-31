Ex-Hatter Cohen surprised that Luton haven't tried to re-sign Forest keeper Horvath

Former Luton assistant manager Chris Cohen has spoken of his surprise that the Hatters haven’t tried to sign Nottingham Forest loanee Ethan Horvath on a permanent deal this summer, believing the keeper is 'good enough’ to play in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road on a season-long loan from the Reds last summer, when Cohen himself was working at Town under previous boss Nathan Jones.

He went on to play 51 times, keeping 20 clean sheets as Luton reached the top flight via the Championship play-off final, although Cohen and Jones had left by that point, heading to Southampton in November for a brief stint in charge at St Mary’s.

Ethan Horvath during his time with Luton last season

Although Horvath had been hopeful of making a return to the Hatters, with an arrangement in place to join once Luton had gone up for a reported fee of £1.5m, new manager Rob Edwards appears to have opted against a deal, as the USA international is back at the City Ground once more.

He started the Reds pre-season friendlies against Leeds United and PSV Eindhoven, with Cohen, who spent over a decade with Forest as a player, making over 300 appearances, on commentary duties for the clash out in Holland yesterday.

Speaking to Reds TV about Horvath, he said: “He deserves an opportunity to play in the Premier League.

"I can’t believe Luton don’t want him.

