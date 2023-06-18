Town reportedly turn down the chance to sign Nottingham Forest stopper Horvath

Luton are reported to have turned down the chance to sign play-off winner Ethan Horvath on a permanent basis.

The 28-year-old played 51 times for the Hatters last term after joining on loan from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2022, keeping 20 clean sheets as Town won promotion to the Premier League via the play-off final at Wembley, beating Coventry City 6-5 on spotkicks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Horvath was initially brought in by previous boss Nathan Jones, with rumours of an agreement struck between the two clubs that Luton could buy him from the Reds for a fee of around £1.5m.

Former Luton keeper Ethan Horvath

Speaking back in October, Jones, who left Kenilworth Road to take over at Southampton, had said about the USA international: “We don’t take loans, but we felt that when there’s an opportunity to really improve, then we take that gamble and then we always try to get an option.

“So there’s things in place that if we would like to make it permanent then I’m sure we can."

However, the Sun are now reporting that current manager Rob Edwards isn’t looking to make that deal happen, leaving Horvath’s future unclear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Forest, who survived in the top flight under Steve Cooper, looking to bring in Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, then it might be that the stopper heads abroad to get the first team football he will want next term.