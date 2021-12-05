Ex-Hatter Dewsbury-Hall makes his full Premier League debut for Leicester during Villa defeat

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on the ball during his full Premier League debut for Leicester at Aston Villa

Former Hatter Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall made his full Premier League debut for hometown side Leicester City as they were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa this afternoon.

The 23-year-old, who spent last term on loan at Kenilworth Road, playing 40 games and scoring three goals, had made five top flight appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side this term, but all of them had come from the bench.

However, the academy graduate was one of two changes made for the clash at Villa Park, with the Foxes starting well, Patson Daka forcing Emiliano Martínez into a save.

Leicester then had the lead on 14 minutes when Harvey Barnes fired into the bottom corner, but Steven Gerrard's side were level three minutes later, Emiliano Buendía's header deflecting off Ezri Konsa to beat Kasper Schmeichel.

Dewsbury-Hall went close to putting his side back in front, nodding inches wide after good work from Barnes and Luke Thomas, then initiating a move that saw James Maddison go close.

Villa thought they had the lead themselves at the end of the first half, but Jacob Ramsey's strike was ruled out by VAR for a foul on Schmeichel.

After the break, the hosts did score a legitimate goal on 54 minutes, when Konsa rose to head John McGinn's corner into the net.

Dewsbury-Hall had appeals for a penalty turned down after a challenge from Douglas Luiz, while he sliced a volley over, before being replaced by striker Kelechi Iheanacho for the final four minutes, Villa holding firm.

Speaking to Leicester Live about his debutant, Rodgers said: "Kiernan was very good in the first half, he was crisp with his passing, getting into the box.

"In the second half he was a bit loose at times, but overall I'm really pleased with his contribution.

"He accepted burden of the game.

"I thought we were very good and could have had more.

"Our Achilles' heel is killing us, defending set-pieces.

"We keep conceding and it's undoing a lot of good work and it's sapping confidence.

"In the first half we should have scored more than one.

"In the second half we didn't start so fast, but then the corner we conceded from was hugely disappointing.