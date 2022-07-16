Ex-Hatter Hylton admits he might have to do something 'outrageous' when facing Luton for the Cobblers

Town forward Danny Hylton celebrates scoring against Derby during his time with Luton

Former Town striker Danny Hylton admitted he might well give everyone what they want and do something ‘outrageous’ when he goes up against his former team-mates for the first time this afternoon.

The forward ended a brilliant six year spell at Kenilworth Road this summer, where he became a huge fans favourite by scoring 62 goals in 170 games, and winning two promotions as the Hatters rose from League Two to the Championship.

It was his on-field antics that saw him rise into legendary status with the club though, including getting sent off for throwing a litter picker at a linesman and continually winding up opposition players, managers and fans to the delight of the Hatters faithful.

When his deal expired at the end of the season, Hylton, who netted four times in 22 outings last term, opted to move to Northampton Town on two year contract, who are coincidentally the Hatters' opponents at Sixfields today.

Speaking about facing a number of familiar faces he has shared a dressing room with in recent times, Hylton said: “I’m going to fake an injury that day!

“I either don’t play in it, or do something outrageous, give everybody what they want, I don’t know, I’ll think of something on the day.

“It will be nice to see everyone again, as I haven’t seen people like Si (Simon Parsell, head of physiotherapy), the lads.

“As long as we don’t go and lose the game 6-0 because that won’t be very good.