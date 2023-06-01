Former Luton attacker Josh Neufville has signed for League Two side AFC Wimbledon following his release by the Hatters this afternoon.

The 22-year-old was a product of the youth academy at Kenilworth Road, going on to make four first team appearance, his last coming back in August 2019.

Loans at non-league sides Solihull Moors, Woking and Yeovil Town followed, before he headed to Sutton United in July for the season, playing 35 times and scoring two goals.

After he was one of a number not offered a new contract by Town following their promotion to the Premier League on Saturday, Neufville has swiftly found a new home, heading to Plough Lane.

The Dons head of football operations Craig Cope told AFC’s official website: “We brought Josh to Solihull Moors on a first loan from Luton after he came highly recommended from a good contact.

“We were going through a tricky situation at the time and Josh did very well for us for a month to eight weeks.

“It’s been a great start to business for us and I believe that Josh is really going to suit what we’re trying to do here.

Attacker Josh Neufville in action for Sutton United last season

"We wanted to be proactive and be ahead of the game, so getting this deal done early is really pleasing.

“Johnnie Jackson and Terry Skiverton have both met him and gone through our plans for next season and Josh fits that bill.

"With Josh in now, we can start looking at other areas of the squad.”

Neufville himself added: “I met with Johnnie Jackson and within the first 10 minutes I knew that this is where I wanted to be.

"Everything about the club, especially the history, appealed to me a lot.

“I knew there was interest at the end of the season.

"I also know Terry Skiverton well and he was in contact with my representatives.

“I first met Terry when I was around 19 at Yeovil.

"I learned a lot from him as a person and as a character.

“He helped me on and off the pitch, with things like recovery, what to look at, and who to be around to improve my game.

"On the pitch he helped me with my positional play, even though he was a centre-half. He was a big influence on me coming here.

"I’m delighted we got it done early. I’m excited to be on board and to be with the lads as soon as pre-season starts.