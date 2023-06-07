Ex-Hatter thanks Town for a journey he will 'never forget' after being released by Luton

Former Luton youngster Callum Nicolson has expressed his thanks to the Hatters for a journey he will ‘never forget’ after being released by the club last week

The 20-year-old winger joined Town five years ago, going on to sign a first professional contract back in July 2021.

Although featuring in the Development squad, Nicolson didn’t make a first team appearance during that time, spending the latter stages of last season on loan with Southern League Division One Central side Welwyn Garden City.

With Town promoted to the Premier League, they decided to release seven of their younger pros, with Nicolson moving on, along with Casey Pettit, Josh Williams and Conor Lawless.

Writing on Instagram, Nicolson said: “After 6 fantastic years my time at @lutontown has come to an end.

“I would like to thank the people who make the club what it is and every player/coach who I’ve been lucky enough to cross paths with, it’s been a journey I will never forget!