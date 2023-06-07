News you can trust since 1891
Ex-Hatter thanks Town for a journey he will 'never forget' after being released by Luton

Youngster moves on after five years at Kenilworth Road
By Mike Simmonds
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read

Former Luton youngster Callum Nicolson has expressed his thanks to the Hatters for a journey he will ‘never forget’ after being released by the club last week

The 20-year-old winger joined Town five years ago, going on to sign a first professional contract back in July 2021.

Although featuring in the Development squad, Nicolson didn’t make a first team appearance during that time, spending the latter stages of last season on loan with Southern League Division One Central side Welwyn Garden City.

Callum Nicolson has left Luton TownCallum Nicolson has left Luton Town
With Town promoted to the Premier League, they decided to release seven of their younger pros, with Nicolson moving on, along with Casey Pettit, Josh Williams and Conor Lawless.

Writing on Instagram, Nicolson said: “After 6 fantastic years my time at @lutontown has come to an end.

“I would like to thank the people who make the club what it is and every player/coach who I’ve been lucky enough to cross paths with, it’s been a journey I will never forget!

"As for me, time to dust off the boots and go again.”

