Ex-Hatter Vassell released by Cardiff City after injury-riddled spell with Bluebirds

Isaac Vassell celebrates scoring for Luton against Blackpool in May 2017

Former Luton striker Isaac Vassell has had his injury-ridden time at Cardiff City ended after being released by the Bluebirds this afternoon.

The 28-year-old joined the Hatters back in July 2016 from Truro City, having dropped into non-league once his time at Plymouth Argyle was over, having an impressive first season at Kenilworth Road, scoring 14 goals in 53 appearances.

He netted twice in the opening two games of the following campaign, before moving to Birmingham City in August 2017 to work with then manager Harry Redknapp.

Vassell played 24 times for the Blues, scoring once over his two years at St Andrew’s, after suffering a knee injury that ruled him out for over 12 months, before moving to Cardiff in the summer of 2019 on a three year deal.

However, a serious hamstring injury meant he started just one League Cup game during his time in Wales, with two sub appearances, scoring once, that coming against Luton in the Hatters’ 2-1 defeat back in August 2019.

His last outing for the Bluebirds came in the 3-0 defeat against Town in the cup a few weeks later, as he has now gone almost three years without featuring in a competitive fixture.