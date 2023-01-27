Former Luton striker Cameron Jerome has joined Bolton

Ex-Luton forward Cameron Jerome has signed for League One side Bolton Wanderers after his exit from Kenilworth Road earlier today.

The 36-year-old agreed to terminate his contract with the Hatters by mutual consent, citing the travelling distances from his home in the north-west as too much to continue with.

He has now been snapped up by the Trotters, who are fifth in the third tier, penning an 18-month deal at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Jerome made 61 appearances for Luton, scoring five times and carries on a 20-year pro career that has seen him win promotion to the Premier League with Birmingham and Norwich, also playing in the top flight for Stoke and Crystal Palace, while winning the League Cup when at St Andrew’s in 2011.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt’s told the club’s official website: “Number one, he is still fit for purpose and able to do the job, and number two, the additional piece he brings is he can really help the players in terms of knowledge, experience and know-how.

“He’s played at the top level, in Europe and played 50-odd times in the Championship in the last two years.

“People shouldn’t be misguided by his age, his physical data is still unbelievable and he’s in incredible shape.

“We’re signing him because we think he can have an affect on the team and help us.

“We also need some more experience in the dressing room – somebody the younger players can learn from and bounce off and understand the pressures of playing in big games and what it takes to win big games.

“Cam is all those things.

