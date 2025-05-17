Ex-Hatters loanee is a free agent after being released by Bristol City

Naismith let by the Robins after stint with Luton

Former Luton loanee Kal Naismith is now a free agent after being released by Championship side Bristol City.

The 33-year-old moved to Ashton Gate from Town back in the summer of 2022, when he had finished the campaign having been named Player of the Season after a hugely impressive year with the Hatters. Despite that, he headed to the Robins on a free transfer, penning a three year deal, but saw his stint in the South West hindered by injury, as he was restricted to just 34 league starts and 52 outings in total in all competitions.

Having been absent for a large part of the early stages this term, Naismith returned to Bedfordshire on loan in the January transfer window and after a few substitute cameos looked like he would play a significant role in Luton’s attempts to remain in the second tier when starting against Sheffield United, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth. However, he was then sent off after just 20 minutes when Town went to Burnley, a game that the 10-man visitors ended up losing 4-0 and had to wait over a month for his next start, with just one appearance off the bench in that period.

He was eventually recalled as a holding midfielder in the 1-0 win at Derby County, before he was out of the XI once more, unable to feature against his parent club due to the terms of his loan move. When he was available once more, Naismith was left on the bench against Coventry City, before coming on at the start of the second half as the Hatters kept their hopes of staying up alive thanks to Shandon Baptiste’s last gasp winner.

However, with most expecting a player of his experience to be a definite starter in some capacity on the final day decider at West Bromwich Albion, Naismith was then surprisingly left on the bench until the last six minutes, only coming on when Town were 5-2 down and staring defeat in the face, as ultimately beaten 5-3, they dropped into League One following Hull’s 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.

Hatters fans made it quite clear in a poll on the Luton News’ X page what they wanted to happen with Naismith this summer, as asked if they wanted him to return to Bedfordshire, over 1,000 supporters voted, with almost 90 percent stating they hoped that would happen. Questioned about the prospect of joining on a permanent basis prior to the end of the campaign, speaking after the 1-0 win at Pride Park, Naismith had said: “It’s honestly something that I’ve not thought about.

"When I spoke to the people at the club, just my whole sacrifice for when I signed for the end of the season was to keep the club in the league. If I fall short of that I’d feel gutted, it would break my heart as the club gave so much to me. I obviously left and to come back when the club is in a difficult spell, if I could give that to them by helping in any way along with the rest of the players, I’d just be so proud of that. If I achieve that I’ll be as proud of that as anything I’ve done in my career so that’s my main focus for now.”

A statement from Bristol City announcing Naismith’s exit said: “Stefan Bajic, Ayman Benarous and Kal Naismith have been released following the conclusion of their contracts. Naismith joined the Robins back in 2022 and made 52 appearances, scoring three goals. He spent the second half of the 24/25 season on loan at Luton Town. All our released players leave with the club’s best wishes and thanks for their contributions.”