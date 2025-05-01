Hatters fans would love to see on-loan Bristol City defender stay at Luton Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hopes are that Naismith remains at Kenilworth Road

Luton supporters would love to see on-loan defender Kal Naismith stay at the club on a permanent basis next season.

The 33-year-old had returned to Kenilworth Road for his second spell in January, going on to play nine times for the Hatters since, as despite a red card in the early stages of the 4-0 defeat to Burnley, has put in some important performances to give Town a real chance of staying in the Championship going into the final game at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

With the former Scotland youth international out of contract at Ashton Gate in the summer, he had been asked about his own future recently, going on to say: “It’s honestly something that I’ve not thought about. When I spoke to the people at the club, my whole sacrifice for when I signed was to keep the club in the league. If I achieve that I’ll be as proud of that as anything I’ve done in my career so that’s my main focus for now.”

The Luton News ran a poll on its official X page last week asking supporters whether they want to see Naismith on board next term, as over 1,000 voted, with 88.4% stating yes and just 11.6% no. Giving their reasons why Town should look to sign him, @ltfckieren said: “Having someone who cares goes a long way. Just so happens, he can kick a ball pretty well too.

@ltfckimbo: “He just gets it. At some point over the last 18 months we reached a tipping point where players from the Nathan Jones era became the minority and it's absolutely killed us. We need that culture back, and he would be a good starting point. @ltfc_jt: “100% - In Lg1 or Champ. Leader in the dressing room, can imagine some of the defensive organisation is also down to him being there on the training ground, we’ve seen more of a leader from McGuinness since Naismith came in too. Even if he’s not playing regularly, keep.”

@Pearceyyyyy: “Took us 2 years and a bit to replace Naismith’s quality with Naismith.” @MISTERPDW: “Appreciate a lot depends on wages etc. But would like to see Naismith stay for next season. "Appreciate we don't tend to sign older players, but he is a leader, good professional and can play in a number of positions. Who knows what Lockyer will be like when/if he returns?” @sman3d: “100% yes regardless of what division we are in, can cover multiple positions and has quality and is a leader.” @Richiec85: “Leader and he cares. Two traits that have been phased out since NJ left.”

@jwayball: “He’s good at football.” @Lewis_jones53: “All comes down to wages, he’s 33 now so the club would unlikely make any money on him but based on footballing ability and attitude 100%.” @Shortlanduk: “IF we go down, he'd be class in League One. Regardless of that though, his versatility and leadership are sorely missing across the squad so that would be vital whatever division we are in, or how much game time he gets.” @richyhardy: “Yes. Would be a huge influence on the pitch, but even if he’s injured he would be a valuable asset in a squad sorely lacking leaders.”

@revdmbrown: “Quality player. Lives the club. Versatile too. Good experience to balance the youngsters. @MegaDarkFlames: “If we do, I bet it will be a year or two contract due to his age. He's a good impact player, and will be a good mentor for the new boys. @killawat: “Experience. Especially alongside Christ and Walters. @andyhawkington: “He's a natural leader. Something we've missed with Locks being out.” @LTFC_Dave: “If we go down, 100%. If we stay up, I don't think he's needed but I wouldn't say no to it either.”

@dickiedosh: “The only question mark would be his fitness, suffered a lot of injuries during his time with BC, he would be one of our highest earners so we don’t want to get into another Baptiste situation, paying a fortune for someone hardly ever fit." @Madjane15: “He's a leader, and a good professional. @high__light09: “Who are the 10% who have said no?! Freaks!” @SirQuinnith: “As much as his leadership is extremely useful I can’t see him wanting to sign permanently if we go down but if we stay up it could be a different story.”

@GrantTheHatter: “Yes. .... Because it's a no brainer.” @IanWLee23: “Yes - a most useful defender/midfielder.” @rocketman1975: “The man's a rock!” @mikedoney: “Leader we miss.” @LTFCsmiffy1984: “He’s a leader and keeps things calm.” @hatt3rs1988: “Experience and reliability. Good head for youngsters like makosso and Walters.” @kmltfc12: “We need a leader, if locks isn’t back for next season we need to go in for KN even if we pay over the odds for him.” @LeeDeason7: “Intelligent footballer. Calm under pressure and a battler.”

@Richbow79: “Quite simply, he is a very good footballer. Can play in a number of positions too.” @HattersSteve: “Yes, simply because of his experience and leadership skills on the pitch.” @GeorgeBayliss21: “Our next replacement since losing him, was him himself when he came back. Simple.” @JohnL1890: “Leadership.” @GFD1967: “Steadying influence and leadership.” @STEVESM44528821: “He's quality, consistent and a leader when he's fit.” @dannybd85: “Makes a difference when he plays.”