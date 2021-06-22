Ex-Hatters loanee Izzy Brown joins Preston following Chelsea release

Izzy Brown in action against Luton for Sheffield Wednesday last season

Former Luton loanee Izzy Brown has joined Town's Championship rivals Preston North End after being released by Premier League side Chelsea

The 24-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from West Bromwich Albion in August 2013, but made just one substitute appearance for the Blues during his eight years, that coming in a 3-0 defeat at his former club in February 2015.

Brown had various loan stints away, with spells at Vitesse Arnhem, Rotherham, Huddersfield Town, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United, and then Luton from the start of the 2019-20 season.

He played 28 times for the Hatters, scoring once, heading to Sheffield Wednesday last summer, but only made five starts for the Owls with injury striking once more, along with 16 substitute appearances.

The former England youth international wasn't offered a new contract by the Blues, as he has now agreed a one-year deal at Deepdale, with the option of an extra 12 months.

Speaking to the club's official website, Brown said: "I’m over the moon to finally get this done.

"It’s been in the works for a couple of weeks now, but I’m absolutely delighted to be here.

“Now I’m getting to that age where I want to develop myself as a player and hopefully be a legend at a club, and I really feel like Preston’s a place where I could do that.”

Head coach Frankie McAvoy added: “He’s got good pedigree. He’s got great experience in terms of playing in the Championship and an ex-Chelsea player from a young age.

“He’s had quite a few loans over his time, some he’s done well, others maybe latterly not done as well as he hoped, so he just needs to find that self-belief again and confidence.

"But we’re certainly getting a player with undoubted talent, very offensive and we’re looking forward to working with him.

“He can play across the front, but probably his preferred position is a ten behind a striker or two, depending on how we play.