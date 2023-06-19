Ex-Hatters loanee released by Aston Villa as former Luton duo move to Woking

Former Luton loanee Jed Steer has been released by Aston Villa after a decade at the club.

The 30-year-old moved to Villa Park in the summer of 2013 from Norwich City and spent the majority of his time out on loan, with spells at Doncaster, Yeovil, Huddersfield (twice) and Charlton Athletic.

Steer then moved to Luton in January 2022 and made five outings for the Hatters, before suffering a serious Achilles injury in the early stages of the FA Cup fifth round clash with Chelsea in March 2022.

He hasn’t played a first team game since, and now leaves Villa Park having played just 36 times in his 10 years, three Premier League outings.

Steer did however earn cult hero status for his efforts in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign when he starred in the Championship play-off semi-final win over West Bromwich Albion, and also started the 2-1 victory over Derby County at Wembley.

After being presented with a silver plate at the club's end-of-season awards night in recognition of his service to the club, Steer tweeted: "Thank you @AVFCOfficial. Some incredible highs.

"The pleasure is all mine.

Jed Steer during his time on loan at Luton

Meanwhile, ex-Luton duo Robbie Willmott and Matt Robinson have both joined National League side Woking.

Wilmott, 33, made 67 appearances and scored 15 goals for Luton between January 2011 and July 2012 after joining for £50k from Cambridge United.

He has since been to Newport County, twice, Ebbsfleet, Eastleigh, Bishop’s Stortford, Chelmsford and Exeter, spending the end of last season at League Two Walsall.

Cards boss Darren Sarll told the club's official website: “Robbie is a big signing for us.

"His career is decorated with EFL appearances, and his experience and character will be a good addition after some of our experienced players this summer leaving.

“I felt last year at times we needed a more composed presence in the attacking third when finding a cross or pass, a player that is appreciative of that final picture.

"I believe Robbie has these qualities and a versatility to complement the team in different positions.

"I have been an opponent of Robbie’s previously when managing in the EFL and have seen first-hand these qualities in their true light.

“Robbie is aware of my demands, our work ethic, and that ambition to win games.

"He has real qualities that I believe will aid that objective.”

Willmott has joined midfielder Matt Robinson at the Kingfield Stadium too after he joined following his departure from Dagenham & Redbridge.

The 29-year-old came through the ranks at Leicester City, heading to Luton in 2012, as he played 57 times, scoring three goals, a part of the Hatters side who won promotion to the Football League in 2014.

Robinson had a loan spell at Woking in the 2015-16 season, then moving to the Daggers in 2016, making over 250 appearances in seven seasons, also named captain too.

Sarll added: “Matt has shown many times over the past three seasons the qualities and attributes reflective of our style of play.

“He’s a very efficient, forward-thinking midfield player who at his best can provide real assistance in the goalscoring charts, with good timing of his runs in and around the box.

“Matt is a player who’s already had leadership responsibilities, being a captain at his former club. This is a big signing for us.”

