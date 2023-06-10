Ex-Hatters skipper and Manchester United fan Bradley wants to join Luton supporters in Old Trafford away end

Former Town defender and self-confessed Manchester United fan Sonny Bradley will be looking to join the Hatters’ supporters in the away end at Old Trafford next season.

The 31-year-old centre half would have loved to be in the Luton back-line on the day himself, but news of his release from Kenilworth Road was announced prior to the campaign ending, the centre half going on to admit joining the club was the ‘best decision’ he could have ever made.

Asked just how he thought the Hatters would get on in their first year back in the top flight since the 1991-92 campaign, Bradley naturally wasn’t sure having never been involved at the level himself during his decade-long career to date.

Sonny Bradley feeds champagne to a Luton fan at Wembley

He will however be looking to catch any games he can, including a certain one taking place in Stretford, with the ex-skipper and Luton supporters not having to wait long to find out just when that will be, as the Premier League fixtures are announced on Thursday morning.

Bradley said: “You’re not speaking to a man who has Premier League experience, so I really don’t know, it’s hard to say.

"Kenilworth Road is going to change slightly, like Gary Sweet (CEO) said on stage, it’s going to be Kenilworth Road-plus with the new stand.

"It hasn’t really sunk in that Luton are going to be going away to Manchester United and Manchester City.

"Manchester United are the biggest club in England for and as a Manchester United fan, I think that’s the fixture.