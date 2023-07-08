Ex-Hatters skipper Bradley targets instant return to the Championship after joining Derby County

Ex-Luton captain Sonny Bradley has become Derby County’s fifth signing of the summer after agreeing a two year deal following his release from Kenilworth Road recently.

The 31-year-old spent a hugely successful five years with the Hatters after joining in July 2018, featuring 175 times and scoring six goals, playing a key role as Town won promotion to the Championship that season and then helping them stay in the second tier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bradley was part of the side who lost in the play-off semi-final to Huddersfield in 2021-22, before recovering from a serious knee injury to feature 19 times last term, lifting the trophy as Luton beat Coventry City on penalties at Wembley to reach the Premier League.

The former Hull, Portsmouth and Plymouth defender had spoken about joining a club that matched his ambitions, as he has now settled on the Rams, who are looking to regain their place in the Championship this term, joining former Town striker James Collins at County.

Speaking to the club’s official website about his move, Bradley said: “It's been strange because I haven't been a free agent for a while.

"I think it's natural when you're a free agent that you have more clubs interested in you and that has been the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For me it's an important contract because of the age and stage I'm at in my career so I did take my time with it.

Sonny Bradley lifts the Championship play-off winners' trophy at Wembley - pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

"I've known for a good few weeks that Paul Warne was interested in me and sometimes contracts between agents and the club take a little bit of time but we're here now and I can't wait to get started.

"I had the first meeting with Paul Warne at the training ground and I couldn't believe the facilities, it was amazing.

"We get to be there every day and that's massive for a player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I've obviously been to the stadium and I know what that's like and what the fans can be like so ultimately that made my decision.

“I just feel it's a really good fit for both myself and the club.

"I've spoken to James Collins who I've played with quite a lot and I've also spoken to Callum Elder and Curtis Nelson. I'm well aware that the lads are great, I know that already.

"I feel like the fans want me here, I hope that's the case. I'm delighted to be here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bradley also felt that his new manager, ex-Rotherham chief Warne, was similar to his former Town manager as well, continuing: “I feel like I've known him for a long time but the meeting at the training ground was the first time I'd met him properly. He's a character.

"He reminds me a bit of Nathan Jones, my old boss at Luton Town, but I've only had the chance to sit down with him once and I look forward to building a relationship with him.

"I think it's important that the senior members of the squad do have a good relationship with him because ultimately it's the senior members of the squad that echo his thoughts and ideas to the rest of the squad.”

Meanwhile, Bradley made his intentions about the season ahead quite clear, adding: “For me, I want them (supporters) to picture me hopefully lifting a trophy at the end of the season.

"That's the reason I'm here, I'm not here to mess about.

"I don't want to be in this league next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That's quite bold of me saying it but I don't mind saying it, I've made my intentions clear to the manager and I back myself to be a Championship centre-back.

"I believe in my ability and that's not me being arrogant, I'm just confident in my ability.