Ex-Leeds and England star would be 'very surprised' to see Whites let Drameh join Luton in the summer

Former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer would be ‘very surprised' to see defender Cody Drameh be allowed to leave Elland Road and join Luton on a permanent basis in the summer, unless the Hatters get promoted to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has been an outstanding addition to the Town ranks since being allowed to make a move to Bedfordshire by former Whites boss Jesse Marsch in January, with 14 first team outings and two assists.

A number of Leeds fans have been frustrated at the departure of a player they consider should be in first team contention, particularly with Leeds shipping 18 goals in their last five games, including five to Crystal Palace and six against Liverpool on Monday.

Cody Drameh goes for goal during Luton's 3-1 win over Blackpool

Marsch has since left the club, with Javi Gracia coming in, as discussing his future this week, Drameh, who has another year left on his deal in Yorkshire, insists a decision needs to be made in the summer.

Luton boss Rob Edwards and Town’s supporters would love to keep him, but much could depend on what division his parent club find themselves in, plus assurances over his chances of playing regularly on his return.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer who played over 100 times for the Whites between 1994-97 and also won 18 England caps, now working as a pundit, believes finances will play a part too, as he said: “Drameh has played regularly for Luton since his loan move in January and has impressed and excelled as a right wing-back.

"He is known as a right-back but has done very well for Luton in that position.

"He's a very talented young player so I can't see why Leeds would want to let him go.

"Should Leeds get relegated, you would assume he would get regular game time on his return but money talks in football so you never know, if Luton get promoted via the play-offs they might make a good offer and Leeds might accept it.

