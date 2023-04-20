Hatters' on-loan Leeds defender Drameh will make a decision on his future at Elland Road in the summer

Luton’s on-loan Leeds United defender Cody Drameh has revealed there will be a decision to make on his future at the Premier League side in the summer.

The 23-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road during the January transfer window and has been in terrific form since, playing 14 times, with two assists to his name so far, becoming a firm favourite with supporters.

Drameh, who also had a loan spell at Cardiff City last term, has only made eight first team appearances since moving to Elland Road from Fulham for a fee reported to be around £350,000 in August 2020, plus six outings for the U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Cody Drameh in action for the Hatters

Although all Hatters fans and Town boss Rob Edwards would love to see Drameh become a permanent fixture in Bedfordshire, should he decide to seek new employers in a few months, his high-class displays are bound to have alerted a host of other sides in the first and second tiers to his undoubted talents.

It might also be that he has a future at a Leeds side battling to retain their top flight status, with manager Javi Gracia having recently been appointed in place of Jesse Marsch, the American allowing Drameh, who still has a year left on his his contract, to depart on loan.

Speaking after last night’s 1-1 draw with Reading, on his chances of staying at Luton and what could happen with his parent club, Drameh said: “We’ll see, we’ll see, we’ve got three games left of the season and then the play-offs as well, so I’ll keep focusing on that.

“For me, it’s just about keep playing until the end of the season.

"We’ve just got to focus on the play-offs and then in the summer there’ll be a decision to make.

"But I’m happy to be here and hopefully we can just go into the Premier League.”

After arriving to replace James Bree, who moved to the top flight himself in Southampton, Drameh has fitted in perfectly to the Luton XI, and is clearly thoroughly enjoying giving his all to help the Hatters try and win the play-offs this term.

His efforts have been appreciated by the Kenilworth Road faithful too, as on the support received, he continued: “Its been great and some of the fans’ reactions, it’s been really nice to see.

"The guys have welcomed me very well and the supporters have welcomed me, so thank you to them.

“(Getting) Minutes, experience, playing with these types of players, playing with the manager, it’s been great for my development.”

With Drameh producing some excellent performances during his time with Luton, when asked if that was being fed back to the hierarchy in Yorkshire, he added: “There’s a loans manager called Andrew Taylor and we just keep in touch.

"He keeps me informed on how it’s going and just tells me some stuff I can improve on, and how my form is.