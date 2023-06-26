Ex-Luton keeper insists Premier League 'won't know what's hit them' after leaving 'incredible' Hatters

Former Hatters keeper Harry Isted insists the Premier League ‘won’t know what’s hit them’ when Luton made their top flight return following almost 30 years away next season.

The 26-year-old saw his six year stint in Bedfordshire ended recently after being one of three players released, Sonny Bradley and Henri Lansbury the other two, as Town reached the top flight last month by beating Coventry City 6-5 in a penalty shootout to decide the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Although he only made six appearances in his time with Luton, Isted was hugely popular amongst the squad at Kenilworth Road, as he got the chance to show his undoubted quality with a magnificent display when coming off the bench during an FA Cup fifth round tie against Chelsea in March 2022, making some terrific saves in the 3-2 defeat.

An impressive loan spell with Barnsley followed this term, including a starring role at Wembley in the Tykes’ 1-0 League One play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, which saw the former Stoke and Southampton stopper’s stock rise, as he was snapped up by third tier side Charlton Athletic following his exit.

Isted now believes his the place he used to call home will be something their upcoming top flight opposition just won’t have experienced before, as writing on Twitter, he said: “Luton Town, Wow what a journey this last six years has been.

"From joining in League Two, winning back to back promotion, and finally to the club gaining promotion to the Premier League.

"I would just like to thank everybody who is part of this incredible football club.

Harry Isted in action for Luton - pic: Gareth Owen

“It has been an honour to represent you and has shaped me into the person I am today.

“I’ve made friends and memories that’ll last a lifetime!

“Can’t wait to get down to The Kenny and watch a few games under the lights with the place absolutely rocking!

"The Premier League won’t know what’s hit them. All the best Hatters.”

Isted’s now former team-mate James Shea was gutted to see a valued member of the goalkeeper union depart Kenilworth Road, as speaking recently about his move to Barnsley, he added: “I’m over the moon for Harry, it’s the best thing for him to go out and play.

"There’s no point him staying at Luton doing what he was doing, he’s got a chance to go out and play and he’s showing what he can do.

"He’s 25, 26 now, so he’s going to make a career for himself.

"I’m gutted he left as he’s a real good friend of mine, but everyone knows it’s the best thing for him right now is to go and play football.

