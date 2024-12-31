Ex-Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney leaves Luton's Championship rivals Plymouth by mutual consent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England legend departs basement side Pilgrims

Luton's Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle have announced that head coach Wayne Rooney has mutually agreed to leave the club with immediate effect.

The former England international and Manchester United striker had only been appointed back in May, but struggled for results during his time at Home Park, winning four matches out of 23, as the Pilgrims find themselves sitting bottom of the table. One of those triumphs came over the Hatters back in September, although since then, Argyle picked up two more victories, and had gone nine without a success, losing six, conceding 26 goals in that time, scoring just eight.

Assistant head coach Mike Phelan and first team coach Simon Ireland will also leave, as speaking to the club’s official website, Rooney said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Board of Plymouth Argyle Football Club, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with.

Wayne Rooney has left his job at Plymouth Argyle - pic: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as head coach and I wish them all the best for the future. To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever.

“I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support. Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”