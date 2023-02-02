Ex-Posh boss McCann insists new Luton striker has the 'world at his feet'

Former Peterborough boss Grant McCann believes striker Joe Taylor has the ‘world at his feet’ following his move to Luton Town on transfer deadline day.

Although the 42-year-old returned to London Road for a second spell as manager after the youngster had signed, he gave Taylor his senior debut, bringing on the forward in the 1-1 Championship draw at Bournemouth in March 2022.

The ex-King’s Lynn Town and Wroxham youngster then featured three more times under McCann before the campaign ended, while this term he made another 15 appearances, scoring his first goal in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Plymouth Argyle in August.

McCann then left his job last month, with Darren Ferguson back for a fourth spell in charge, with Taylor, whom Luton club legend Mick Harford insists will develop into a ‘top striker’ heading to Kenilworth Road late on Tuesday night.

Writing on Twitter, McCann said of his former forward: “Best of Luck Joe, huge potential and has the world at his feet.

"Very quick, strong and can finish but above all that a grounded young man who wants to learn and get better.”