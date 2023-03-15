Ex-Premier League referee Foy believes Blades forward couldn't have had 'too many complaints' if sent off against Luton

Former Premier League referee Chris Foy believes that Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp couldn’t have any complaints had he been sent off against Luton at the weekend for striking Town defender Tom Lockyer.

With the Hatters winning 1-0 at Bramall Lane, Sharp, who had only been on the field since the hour mark, was unable to control a ball played forward late on, which went through to the covering Amari’i Bell.

Frustrated, the 37-year-old then hit out at Town’s Welsh international, catching him on the back of the head, only for nothing to be given by referee Leigh Doughty.

Former Premier League referee Chris Foy

Town chief Rob Edwards was left bemused the forward remained on the field, saying: “It’s another one of those that we didn’t get, so yes, a little bit surprised that the ref didn’t take any action on that one.”

Looking at the incident for Sky Sports’ Behind the Whistle feature, then giving his opinion, Foy, who spent a number of years officiating in the top flight, said: “Even if the Sheffield United attacker has not purposefully gone to strike the defender of Luton Town, once you raise your arms in that motion alongside making contact with this area of the opponent, there is always a risk that the referee could interpret this to be an act of violent conduct.

