News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
7 minutes ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
8 minutes ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
24 minutes ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
1 hour ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
2 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter

Ex-Premier League referee Foy believes Blades forward couldn't have had 'too many complaints' if sent off against Luton

Sharp appeared to strike Town defender Tom Lockyer in Hatters’ 1-0 win on Saturday

By Mike Simmonds
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:48 GMT- 1 min read

Former Premier League referee Chris Foy believes that Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp couldn’t have any complaints had he been sent off against Luton at the weekend for striking Town defender Tom Lockyer.

With the Hatters winning 1-0 at Bramall Lane, Sharp, who had only been on the field since the hour mark, was unable to control a ball played forward late on, which went through to the covering Amari’i Bell.

Frustrated, the 37-year-old then hit out at Town’s Welsh international, catching him on the back of the head, only for nothing to be given by referee Leigh Doughty.

Former Premier League referee Chris Foy
Former Premier League referee Chris Foy
Former Premier League referee Chris Foy
Most Popular

Town chief Rob Edwards was left bemused the forward remained on the field, saying: “It’s another one of those that we didn’t get, so yes, a little bit surprised that the ref didn’t take any action on that one.”

Looking at the incident for Sky Sports’ Behind the Whistle feature, then giving his opinion, Foy, who spent a number of years officiating in the top flight, said: “Even if the Sheffield United attacker has not purposefully gone to strike the defender of Luton Town, once you raise your arms in that motion alongside making contact with this area of the opponent, there is always a risk that the referee could interpret this to be an act of violent conduct.

“Whilst it's not a clear error from the referee, looking at the footage, had a red card have been issued, there couldn't have been too many complaints.”

Tom LockyerBilly SharpBladesSheffield United