Ex-Spurs youngster reflects on 'bittersweet' Championship debut for Luton against Preston

Town midfielder Elliot Thorpe during his Championship debut on Saturday

Town midfielder Elliot Thorpe labelled it a ‘bittersweet’ day as he made his Football League debut during Town's 1-0 defeat against Preston North End in the Championship on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who was signed after being released by Spurs in September 2021, has played twice for the Hatters since arriving, coming on in the FA Cup win at Cambridge last season and featuring in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Newport County on Tuesday evening.

Thorpe was on the bench at the weekend, introduced just after the hour mark with Luton trailing to Brad Potts' stunning strike, a goal that ultimately decided the contest.

Used in the right wingback role again, the Welsh U21 international almost had a hand in the leveller, his excellent cross falling for Allan Campbell to slide wide, as tweeting afterwards, Thorpe said: "Very bitter sweet day, another poor result but a big day for me & my family in making my Championship debut for @LutonTown.

"I’ll keep working hard for more.”

Boss Nathan Jones said of his decision to bring the youngster on: “He did really well in midweek, we’ve seen quite a lot of him in pre-season and what he can do and we just felt he might provide a spark.

"We felt we were controlling the ball, so we put (James) Bree back in to give us an extra impetus in going forward and Thorpey, he put one or two good balls in, it’s just we couldn't quite the goal.

"It’s frustrating really as Tuesday was exactly the same.

"I know we went out of the cup and there’s a lot of negativity, but we should have been out of sight against Newport.

"The chances we had, the opportunities we had, for 50 minutes we were outstanding, for 70 we were good and then we ragged late on when we chased it.

"Our performances levels have been decent, but we haven’t won a game yet and that’s the thing.”

