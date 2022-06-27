Ex-Town defender back in the Football League again after leaving Magpies while Grant exits Posh for Jam Tarts

Ex-Hatter Alex Lacey in action for Luton

Former Luton defender Alex Lacey is back in the Football League once more after joining League Two Hartlepool from National League side Notts County.

The 29-year-old had spent three years at Meadow Lane when he joined from Gillingham in 2019, playing 63 times and scoring six goals.

Lacey had come through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, making 51 appearances, netting once, before moving to Yeovil Town in July 2015, spending two years with the Glovers.

However, he has now gone to Victoria Park and speaking to the Pools’ official website, he said: “I am excited to get started at Hartlepool.

"I spoke to the manager (Paul Hartley) about the way he wants to play and the culture he is building and it was a straightforward decision for me after that.

"I have played here before so I know how great these fans are.

"I can't wait to pull on the blue and white.”

Jorge Grant during his time with Luton

Hartley himself added: “Alex is someone who can bring us composure.

"He's a good leader. He can help us build the play out.

"He’s got real quality on the ball and will be a good asset to us.”

Meanwhile, former Luton midfielder Jorge Grant has joined Scottish Premier League side Hearts from Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old headed to Kenilworth Road on loan from Nottingham Forest in July 2018, playing 22 times and scoring four goals, before switching to Mansfield Town.

He then went to Lincoln City for two years, signing for the Posh in June 2021, making 29 appearances and scoring twice, as speaking to the Jam Tarts official website, with manager Robbie Neilson saying: “I’m really pleased to get Jorge in as we continue to build our squad for a historic season.

“He’s an experienced player who will bring dynamism and guile in the final third of the pitch and I’m really looking forward to working with him.