FEATURE: Luton Town's record at Stamford Bridge in the top flight

Hatters searching for a third win in West London this evening
By Mike Simmonds
Published 25th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST- 2 min read

Luton head to Chelsea this evening in what will be their 14th trip to Stamford Bridge as a top flight club.

The Hatters previous record when travelling to West London doesn’t make for the best reading, as they first arrived on April 2, 1956, leaving with a point in a goalless draw.

Town’s next outing was a 4-1 defeat, Tony Gregory on target in front of a crowd of 30,823, although Luton enjoyed the following visit far better, Gordon Turner bagging a hat-trick in a 3-1 success, the first of two triumphs for the Hatters, with just over 34,000 in attendance.

Turner was at it again during the 1958-50 campaign, with two goals, while Alwyn McGuffie also scored in a 3-3 draw, but then the Blues ran out 3-0 winners in their next match, as Luton dropped out of the top flight.

Back in Division One again for the 1974-75 season, Luton failed to get anything from Stamford Bridge, defeated 2-0.

The Hatters then had to wait 11 years for the next top flight contest, once Chelsea had been promoted to take their place with the big boys once more, the Blues winning 2-0 in the 1984-85 season.

Next year, Luton lost 1-0, before registering a first triumph victory for almost 30 years, coming away as 3-1 victors, thanks to a double from Mike Newell and Brian Stein’s close-range finish.

Lars Elstrup gets to his feet after scoring for Luton in a 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge in April 1991 - pic: Hatters HeritageLars Elstrup gets to his feet after scoring for Luton in a 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge in April 1991 - pic: Hatters Heritage
Lars Elstrup gets to his feet after scoring for Luton in a 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge in April 1991 - pic: Hatters Heritage

After that, Chelsea ran out 3-0 and 1-0 winners in the next two meetings, the Blues being relegated and promoted in that time, before Town did pick up a point with a 3-3 draw in 1991, Lars Elstrup, Sean Farrell and Kingsley Black on target.

Luton’s last visit for a league game came in August 1991 though as the Hatters were hammered 4-1, Phil Gray finding the net.

In total, the Hatters have made 13 trips to Chelsea when the sides have been in the top flight, with two wins, three draws and eight defeats, scoring 14 goals and conceding 28.

