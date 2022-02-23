FEATURE: The last 20 Luton Town players to have scored in the league, FA Cup and League Cup for the Hatters in the same season

Striker Cameron Jerome completed the treble on Saturday as his goal against West Bromwich Albion means he has now scored in the league, FA Cup and League Cup for the Hatters in the same season. The Luton News takes a special look back at the last 20 players who have managed to achieve such a feat in a Town shirt.
1. Cameron Jerome: 2021-22
Striker scored on his debut against Stevenage in the Carabao Cup, while also netted in the 4-0 FA Cup success over Harrogate and then broke his league duck when Town beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at the weekend.
2. Jordan Clark: 2020-21
Bagged the only goal with a towering header as Luton knocked Reading out of the Carabao Cup. Went on to notch the winner against Derby in the league, also on the scoresheet at Stamford Bridge as Luton lost 3-1 at Chelsea in the FA Cup.
3. Jake Gray: 2016-17
Scored on his debut in a 3-1 League Cup victory over Aston Villa, then netting in a 2-1 FA Cup loss at Accrington, before his first league goal at Crewe. Actually scored in four competitions as Luton beat WBA in the Checkatrade Trophy.
4. Luke Rooney: 2014-15
The midfielder converted a penalty as Luton lost 2-1 to Swindon in the Capital One Cup, then netting in the 2-2 draw at Accrington in League Two. Bagged the FA Cup winner as Bury were knocked out at Kenilworth Road as well.