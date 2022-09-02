Fleetwood chief believes Town forward Muskwe is the 'right fit' for Cod Army

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe has joined Fleetwood Town - pic: Getty Images

Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown believes that Luton forward Admiral Muskwe is the ‘right fit’ for the club after signing him on a season-long loan deal yesterday.

The 24-year-old had a difficult first season at Kenilworth Road last term as having joining for an undisclosed fee from Leicester City in the summer, he made just 22 Championship appearances, only eight coming from the start.

He did manage two goals in the cup competitions, but injury and a spell away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Zimbabwe hindered his chances of becoming a first team regular.

This term he has been used three times, starting the 2-0 win at Swansea City recently, but with Luton having bolstered their attacking options significantly during the transfer window, then Luton chief Nathan Jones agreed to let him move to the Highbury Stadium and join fellow Town attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes wo is also on loan there.

Brow, in his his first managerial role since retiring from football in the summer, is certainly expecting Muskwe to showcase his abilities with the Cod Army having already been impressed with his new recruit in training, as speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “We have been looking for a striker since Ellis Harrison left the club.

“It left us light up top and we feel Admiral is the right fit for us.

“He trained with us today and looked sharp, he was scoring goals and you can see his quality.

“He played last week for Luton Town against Swansea so he has that experience we are looking for.

“We are very lucky to have him with us at the club and will be in contention at the weekend (against Wycombe Wanderers).

“We aren’t sure if he will start but we will see how his fitness is as he has been travelling a lot these last few days and for us, it’s about seeing if he’s ready or going to be an impact.

“Admiral understands that we are a high-pressing team, and we want to press the ball up as soon as possible and he’s shown that in training today and also that he has that from clips we have watched over the last few days.

"He can stretch teams and can finish and he ticks all the boxes.