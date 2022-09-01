Luton boss wants to see Muskwe blossom as a centre forward after joining Mendes Gomes at Cod Army

Town forward Admiral Muskwe has joined Fleetwood Town

Luton boss Nathan Jones hopes to see Admiral Muskwe blossom in a centre-forward role after allowing the attacker to head to Fleetwood Town for the rest of the season this afternoon.

The 24-year-old signed for the Hatters from Leicester City just over a year ago, but has been limited to just eight Championship starts since arriving in Bedfordshire.

He has been used in a wide area for the majority of those appearances, barring the 2-0 win at Swansea City recently, when he began alongside Elijah Adebayo up top.

With club record signing Carlton Morris expected to feature heavily in that position after his switch from Barnsley, plus Town also having Harry Cornick, Cauley Woodrow and Cameron Jerome available to them, it was unlikely Muskwe would feature as heavily as either he or Jones would have wanted.

With that in mind, he has followed Dion Pereira in becoming the second Town player to depart on deadline day, also joining up with another Hatter at the Highbury Stadium in Carlos Mendes Gomes.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Jones said: “It is a similar situation with Ade, as with Dion Pereira.

"We love him and he’s done well this season, especially at Swansea where he played a big part in our win.

“But we have to be fair to our young players in terms of the amount of game time they’re going to get as part of our squad, versus the opportunity to go out and play regularly at a good club.

“Ade’s time here so far has been a bit disjointed with him picking up an injury a month into last season, and the fact we brought him in as a wide attacker, but as we’ve evolved over the last year, we haven’t often played with one.

“It’s important to maintain the development and progression of a player, and there were a number of clubs interested in taking Ade.