Former Chelsea, Fulham and Eintracht Frankfurt defender is training with Luton

Michael Hector in action for Fulham against Newcastle in the Premier League

Former Chelsea, Fulham and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Michael Hector is currently training with the Hatters.

The 30-year-old, who is a free agent after being released by Fulham last season following the Cottagers’ promotion to the Premier League, was pictured at Luton’s open training session at Kenilworth Road this morning.

Hector, who started out with Reading as a youngster, had number of loan spells in non-league during his time at the Madejski Stadium, also going to Shrewsbury, Cheltenham and Aberdeen, as he played 50 times for the Royals until snapped up by Chelsea in 2015.

He was then immediately loaned back to Reading, going on to spend the 2016-17 campaign at Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hector was moved out by the Blues to Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday over the course of the following two campaigns, before Fulham paid an undisclosed fee for him in September 2019, thought to be around £8m.

The Jamaican international made 40 appearances for the Cottagers during his two-and-a-half years at Craven Cottage, although played just seven times last term.

Speaking recently, Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted he was still looking to add a centre half if possible, despite the transfer window now being closed. saying: “We’ve still got an opportunity maybe to bring one in, an out of contract player, so we’ve left a slot open and that’s what we’ve done.