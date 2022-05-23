Former Hatters attacker Lee reflects on a 'whirlwind journey' after his Luton exit

Elliot Lee during his time at the Hatters

Former Town attacker Elliot Lee described his time at Kenilworth Road as a ‘whirlwind journey’ after he was released by the Hatters last week.

The 27-year-old was the only player that boss Nathan Jones decided to let go when announcing his retained list on Friday, ending his second stint at the club.

Lee had originally joined Luton during the 2014-15 season from Premier League West Ham United under previous manager John Still, netting three goals in 11 appearances, his opener coming with virtually his first kick against AFC Wimbledon.

The brother of another Town player, Olly Lee, was then brought in permanently by Jones in the summer of 2017, on target 12 times as the Hatters won promotion from League Two.

Lee then equalled that tally as Luton won the League One title the following campaign, but once Graeme Jones took over in May 2019, he saw his game time limited, with just 11 outings before the season was suspended due the coronavirus pandemic.

He was back in the side once Nathan Jones returned in May 2020, featuring in seven of the final nine matches, scoring a crucial goal during the 2-0 victory at Huddersfield as Town avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day.

Lee then featured in 16 matches at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, but then went out on loan to League One Oxford United, scoring six goals in 20 games for the U's.

Back at Kenilworth Road again, he had one outing this term, the 2-2 draw at Stevenage in the Carabao Cup, Luton losing on penalties, before joining Charlton Athletic, where he played 39 times with three goals.

Lee, who made 124 appearances in total for Luton, on target 30 times, took to Twitter after his exit was announced, saying: “From joining Luton on loan as a teenager to coming back and signing permanently, achieving back to back promotions, breaking records with the team, a last day survival and an amazing rise through the EFL. It's been a whirlwind journey.

“Although I have been on loan for the last 18 months, I'm very proud to have been a part of a special group of staff and players who have achieved so much together.

“Thank you and good luck to everyone at LTFC."

Replying to his post on Twitter, @DonLtfc: “Main key in the progression Elliot mate thanks a lot and best of luck mate, hope you go smash it at your next chapter.”

@LTFC_Talk: “Massive part in our rise Elliot.

“Thank you and all the best for the future.”

@HungryHatter: “You've been a huge part of our rise up the leagues and a massive part in us not going straight back down again. Best of luck!”

@BuddhistMatt: “Cheers Elliot. Thanks for everything you have done and your hard work.

“Wimbledon debut goal. Yeovil goal when you signed. Never forget those 2 goals.”

@mattyjh11: “You've been a huge part of a wonderful time in our club's history.

“Thanks for all you've contributed! Best of luck for the future!”

@Leon161: “Forever a Luton legend ! You have played a massive part in Luton’s rise over the last few years!”

@ihalliwell: “Thought you were our best player when we went up from league one.

“Thanks for being a part of saving us in our first season in the championship and best of luck with the future. #coyh.”

@nickverney: “I still love the fact that Olly scored that goal against Cambridge and you hit a couple of belters as well.

“I text your Dad straight away on Twitter only for him to say he was at the rugby.

“Great memories thank you Elliott and good luck.”

@high__light09: “You've been excellent. I was delighted that we signed you permanently after your brilliant loan spell a couple of seasons before.

“You've been a huge part of our progression & that goal away at Huddersfield was monumental!

“We could’ve done with another one of those last Monday!”

@0190dw: “Thanks for all the special memories you’ve given me as a fan, some outstanding performances, and cracking goals.

“I wish you all the best for the future. Once a hatter, always a hatter. Coyh.”

@Coleman_78: “Huge part of a special team over the last few years, great memories.”

@Tomshanley6: “Thanks Elliot for your contribution towards our promotion and then your important goals in helping us stay up.”