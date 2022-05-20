Luton in contract negotiations with trio including Player of the Season Naismith

Kal Naismith celebrates his match-winner against Bournemouth back in January

Luton have confirmed they are in negotiations when Danny Hylton, Kal Naismith and Robert Snodgrass over extending their stays at Kenilworth Road.

Player and Players’ Player of the Season Naismith was one of the mainstays in the Town team this season, making 44 appearances in the league, scoring twice, named in the EA Sports FIFA 22 EFL Team of the Season.

Writing on Instagram this week, the popular Scot, who has played 68 times in total, with four goals, since signing in January 2021, said: “What a special season I’ll never forget.

Danny Hylton is in negotiations over a new contract at Luton

“Gutted we couldn’t get to Wembley.

“Good luck to the 2 teams in the final.”

Former Scottish international Snodgrass played 11 times in all competitions after joining in February, grabbing two assists, giving a starring display in the 1-0 play-off semi-final second leg defeat to Huddersfield on Monday night.

He recently said on Twitter: “Such a great honest and hard working team we deserved more after that performance but these group of lads & staff will come back stronger.”

Meanwhile, Hylton is the longest serving member of the trio, arriving in the summer of 2016, as he made 22 appearances this term, scoring four goals.