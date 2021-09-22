Former Luton boss Joe Kinnear diagnosed with dementia

Hatters boss Joe Kinnear during his time in charge of Luton

Ex-Luton manager Joe Kinnear's family have revealed that the former Hatters boss has been living with dementia since 2015.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Kinnear's wife Bonnie confirmed her husband was diagnosed with early onset vascular dementia in 2015 and his condition has since deteriorated, while also calling for more to be done for former footballers who have degenerative neurological conditions

The 74-year-old spent more than a decade as a player, winning the FA Cup, two League Cups and the UEFA Cup during his time with Tottenham between 1966 and 1975.

He then moved to Brighton & Hove Albion, winning 26 caps for the Republic of Ireland as well, before being forced to retire at the age of 30.

Kinnear soon turned his hand to management, with spells in charge of India, Nepal and was Doncaster Rovers' assistant, before heading to Wimbledon in 1992.

He spent seven successful years at the Dons, then having a brief spell as Oxford United director of football, joining the Hatters in 2001 when Town were in Division Two.

Although Luton were eventually relegated, Kinnear signed Steve Howard for £50,0000 on deadline day, as his side stormed to promotion the following season, finishing second to Plymouth Argyle.

The next season saw Luton finish ninth, as Kinnear and assistant Mick Harford were then sacked in May 2003.